BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green City Schools again asked voters to support a 30-year levy that would create one community elementary school to be built near the high school/middle school campus.

The levy was voted down on Tuesday by a narrow vote, with 3,889 in favor and 3,960 voting against.

At the levy watch party, Superintendent Francis Scruci left as it appeared the levy was most likely failing.

The construction and upkeep of a consolidated elementary school was something many in BG are divided on.

District leaders said they knew the results were going to be close but hoped it would have a different turn out.

School district officials sought a 1.6 mill property tax and 0.25 traditional income ta. The 30-year levy was to cost $4.67 per month for owners of a $100,000 home, $13.80 per month for a median family income of $66,215, and 15 cents on average per month per acre of farm land (according to the Wood County Auditor’s Office).

A portion of the levy funds was also going to go to a dedicated fund for capital improvements.

Ben Otley, the BG school levy chair, said he hopes the school board will try and go back on the ballot in 2020 with something voters will support.

“All I can say is I mean we put forth the best effort we could, this must Not have been what the voters wanted, um hoping the school board will reconvene and we can get that done," said Otley.





