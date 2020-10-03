CLEVELAND — The political spotlight is focused on Cleveland today as both Democratic contenders Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden will make a stop in Northeast Ohio for rallies.

Sanders will rally with Senator Nina Turner at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public. RSVP is encouraged, however, as admission will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

CLICK HERE to read more about the event.

The rally comes ahead of Ohio’s primary election, which takes place next week on Tuesday, March 17.

Biden, meanwhile, will meet with supporters tonight with a campaign event at the Cuyahoga Community College Recreation Center. Doors open at 8:15 p.m. The event is expected to begin at 9 p.m.

Both rallies are on as scheduled despite growing concerns of the coronavirus after Cuyahoga County had its first three confirmed cases reported Monday.

