OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Benton-Carroll-Salem schools returned to voters with yet another emergency levy request on Tuesday. This time, voters listened.

The 3.9 mill levy request passed by a vote of 1,993 yes to 1,946 no.

This latest levy comes after a similar levy was defeated in August by 55 votes, and another levy request was defeated in May. The district has tried to get a number of funding plans approved by voters since the value of the Davis Besse Nuclear Power plant was drastically cut, causing a severe loss of tax funding for the district.

RELATED: Benton-Carroll-Salem School District needs emergency levy to pass because of financial struggles

RELATED: Election Day 2019: What you need to know to go to the polls