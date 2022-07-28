Aug. 2 Ohio and Michigan primary election guide: What's on your ballot, where to vote and more

Many Ohio races were postponed until August due to the ongoing drama surrounding redistricting.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Voters in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan are set to hit the polls Tuesday, Aug. 2, for a primary election. WTOL 11 is here to answer your questions before, during and after Election Day.

WHEN ARE POLLS OPEN?

Ohio: 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Michigan: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

As long as you are in line by the time polls close, you are permitted to cast your ballot.

WHERE DO I VOTE?

Ohio: Click here to find your polling place.

Michigan: Click here to find your polling place.

WHAT'S ON MY BALLOT?

Ohio: Due to the state's ongoing redistricting issues, many primary contests were postponed from the May 3 election. These include races in the Ohio Senate and Ohio House, and state central committees for political parties.

Click here to find your sample ballot.

Michigan: The biggest race is for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, which will determine who will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November's General Election. The candidates are Tudor Dixon, Ryan Kelley, Ralph Rebandt, Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano.

A judge recently rejected a lawsuit that would have disqualified Kelley, who was arrested earlier this year for his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

Click here to find your sample ballot.

WHAT FORM OF ID DO I NEED?

Ohio: There are several types of valid ID. Photo ID, military ID, utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck are all valid as long it contains your name and address.

Michigan: Photo ID is required. Your photo ID does not need to have your address on it. In addition, the name on your identification card may be a shorter form of your name. For example, "Bill" for "William" and "Kathy" for "Katherine" are acceptable.

After showing your photo ID to the poll worker and signing the application, you may cast your ballot.

If you do not have photo ID, you can still cast a ballot simply by signing an affidavit. The affidavit can be used by:

Voters who do not have acceptable photo ID

Voters who have photo ID but didn't bring it to the polls

Once you sign the affidavit, you may cast your ballot. It will be counted with all other ballots on Election Day.

CAN I STILL EARLY VOTE OR CAST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT?

Ohio: Early voting is available in Ohio until Aug. 1. You can find the early voting location nearest you here.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked no later than Aug. 1

Michigan: Information regarding absentee voting can be found here.