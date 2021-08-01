AP sources: Whitmer wants K-12 schools reopened by March 1

Many schools have been fully remote during the pandemic.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will strongly encourage all K-12 schools in Michigan to reopen for in-person instruction by March 1 as the state starts offering the coronavirus vaccine to teachers.

Two education officials briefed on the governor’s planned announcement spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity ahead of a Friday afternoon news conference.

Many schools have been fully remote during the pandemic. The governor will not seek to require in-person classes - her unilateral emergency powers were curbed by a court ruling - but she wants them at least to be offered.

