AP: Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich expected to speak at Democratic National Convention

The Republican has emerged as one of President Trump's harshest critics.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of Ohio's most high-profile Republicans appears to be throwing his weight behind the Democratic nominee for president.

According to the Associated Press, former Gov. John Kasich is expected to speak at the Democratic National Convention next month in support of nominee Joe Biden. The former vice president's campaign apparently reached out to the former governor, part of an effort to attract conservatives who have become disillusioned with President Donald Trump.

Kasich, a former congressman who was sworn in as governor in 2011, left office last January due to term limits. He consistently saw approval ratings above 50% even up to his departure, but also drew the ire of hard-right members of the GOP, especially for his disavowal of Trump.

The two initially squared off in 2016 as contenders for the Republican presidential nomination, with Kasich seen as the more "moderate" candidate compared to Trump's bombastic approach. The then-governor finished third in the race and even gained the admiration of left-leaning voters for his willingness to listen and compromise, but won only his home state's primary as Trump cruised to the nomination.

After suspending his campaign, Kasich refused to support Trump, calling him "divisive" and even refusing to attend the GOP convention in Cleveland. In spite of this, Trump won Ohio by eight points and secured a surprising election victory, prompting Kasich to wish him well but pledge to continue to criticize him "when necessary."

While still a Republican, Kasich's relationship with the party has been mixed, with former Lt. Gov. and friend Mary Taylor even backing off his endorsement of her when she ran for the GOP nomination to succeed him. After she lost, Kasich threw his support behind Mike DeWine, who gladly accepted on his was to a narrow victory.

Since leaving office, Kasich has served as a contributor to CNN, and last year formally endorsed the effort to impeach Trump in the House of Representatives (this ended up occurring, but the president was acquitted in a Senate trial). Some speculated he would challenge Trump either for the GOP nomination or even run on an independent ticket, but it appears he will instead back Biden, something he did not do for Dem nominee Hillary Clinton four years ago.

This year's Democratic Convention will be much different than years past, with main events still taking place in Milwaukee but others being scattered remotely around the country due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This means Kasich would likely address the delegates via video from Ohio, rather than from the podium on the main stage.