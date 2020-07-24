AG Nessel threatens legal action over president's federal agents

The Michigan Attorney General says she'll pursue the same arguments being used by the AG in Oregon.

LANSING, Mich — President Trump says he intends to send federal agents to Detroit, just like he has in Portland. He says it's to deal with violence.

In Portland, there have been instances. Rioters set fire to a federal courthouse building. But those agents are unidentified. And they've been accused of increasing the violence with their tactics, not reducing it.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she's prepared to take the same legal action as the AG in Oregon did.

Nessel says, "First Amendment violations because, of course, protest is protected speech. Fourth Amendment violations, which violate search and seizure. Fifth Amendment violations because they were violating the due process of those protesters. Seemingly there was no probable cause to arrest these protesters. So, I'm going to do the same thing here in Michigan."

Nessel did say that if this were a situation where the federal government wanted to send in agents to partner with local authorities, that would be normal and she'd be on board. But she doesn't believe that's what this is.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.