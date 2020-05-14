COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Ohio state senators are set to introduce a bill that would immediately end the state's restrictive coronavirus measures, as Republicans in the general assembly grow increasingly vocal in their opposition to directives put in place by Gov. Mike DeWine and Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

Senate Bill 311 would not only repeal the stay-at-home order (known now as the "Stay Safe Ohio" order as some businesses restart), but also measures prohibiting mass gatherings and school operations. Like Senate Bill 1 (which passed the House of Representatives last week), it would also restrict Acton's powers by requiring any of her new orders to be voted on by a panel of legislators after 14 days; unlike SB 1, however, any current orders would cease upon passage, rather than after the 90 days.

Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson) is co-sponsoring SB 311 with Sen. Rob McColley (R-Napoleon). She released the following statement on the proposal:

"This has gone on long enough. Ohioans came together to flatten the curve of this pandemic and we did it successfully. Now we need to open our state before the damage is irreparable. I believe that Ohioans, if given the freedom, will rise to the occasion and take the necessary steps to keep their families, employees and customers safe, while conducting the commerce that is so critical to our economy."

Nearly all medical experts (including White House advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci) have said an immediate reopening of communities could lead to a surge of the disease and have grave consequences for citizens, a direct contradiction of Roegner's claims. DeWine (also a member of the GOP) agrees, and has vowed to veto any bill that curbs Acton's authority during the pandemic.

Polls have shown 85% of Ohioans approve of DeWine's job performance during the COVID-19 crisis, and an even greater number (90%) support the current social distancing orders. But that hasn't stopped Republicans in Columbus from attempting to either roll back or eliminate the measures, pointing to staggering unemployment numbers and claiming the restrictions are an abuse of power.

Much of the vitriol has been directed at Acton, despite DeWine attempting to shield her from criticism by reminding detractors that he appointed her and has the final decision. The loudest voices contend someone who is "unelected" should not have so much authority even in a time of turmoil, and some (particularly Sen. Andrew Brenner and Rep. Nino Vitale) have compared the Jewish Acton to a Nazi leader.

SB passed the house by a vote of 58-37, just short of the 60 votes needed to override a DeWine veto. The amended version now heads back to the Senate, which has a 24-9 GOP majority.

It is unknown if SB 311 would fare better or worse in the General Assembly, but not all Republicans are on board: Sen. Matt Dolan, of Chagrin Falls, has publicly stated he will vote against the less-restrictive SB 1, and accused his colleagues of trying to score "political points" during these difficult times.

DeWine has not yet commented specifically on SB 311, and it is unknown if he will do so at his 2 p.m. press briefing Thursday. The coronavirus has so far killed more than 85,000 Americans since February. Even with social distancing, that's more than all but three flu seasons in the last 100-plus years.

