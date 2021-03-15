Police: Shots fired inside Polaris Fashion Place; mall evacuated

This is the second incident of shots fired at Polaris in the last two weeks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities are evacuating Polaris Fashion Place after a report of shots fired inside the mall.

Columbus police officers and deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office were called to the mall shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

Columbus Police Sergeant James Fuqua said the incident happened inside the mall on the first level.

Fuqua said two groups of younger people got into a confrontation which resulted in at least one person firing shots. No injuries have been reported.

Police said they were still working to evacuate everyone and searching through the mall.

Fuqua added the mall will be closed for some time, possibly for the rest of the day.

Witnesses tell me they heard 3 shots fired inside ⁦@PolarisFashion⁩ pic.twitter.com/VuMRP5Ug3r — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) March 15, 2021

On March 3, multiple agencies responded to the mall after a report of shots fired.

It was determined two men, 25-year-old Levon Sommerville and 21-year-old Anthony Truss Jr., fired shots at each other outside Carter's in the lower section of the mall.