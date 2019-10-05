TOLEDO, Ohio — Investigators are looking into what caused a massive fire that burned two businesses to the ground Thursday morning at the corner of Nebraska Avenue and Junction.

They also have to figure out if those businesses were even in operation.

The building that caught fire housed ST Jay's Salon and Gilmore's Boutique. However, neighbors say both businesses have been abandoned for a couple of years.

Johnny Johnson watched the fire burn from his front porch for nearly two hours.

The fire was so intense firefighters had to fight the blaze from outside.

"It was burning. I mean burning. It sounded like bullets in there. You could hear it crashing inside," said Johnson.

It may take a couple of days to weeks before investigators have an official cause of the fire.