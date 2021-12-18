Detroit-area teacher charged with making false threat against school

Investigators say 59-year-old Johnna Rhone wrote at least three notes with threatening language and slipped them under an office door at school.

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. — A suburban Detroit teacher has been charged with making a false threat against her school. The notes were slipped under office doors at her school.

Investigators say 59-year-old Johnna Rhone wrote at least three notes with threatening language on Dec. 17 at Jefferson Middle School in St. Clair Shores, where she is a creative arts teacher.

It's the latest in a string of alleged threats in the region, mostly by students, since four teenagers were killed in November at Oxford High School.

Superintendent Karl Paulson says a note appeared to be an attempt at making a false threat in order to close the school. It didn't work.

One of the notes read: “Start break early. He’s gonna do it. Just don’t be in the hall after lunch. Boom! Get it?” Rhone’s attorney denied the allegations. Her bond is set at $75,000.

Macomb County prosecutor Pete Lucido says the teacher was arrested. Her alleged acts were caught on video.

