Police: 2 shot on I-71 in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot on Interstate 71 in north Columbus Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Police received calls about a shooting on the highway near Schrock Road at 6:22 p.m.
Police said one person was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition and one person was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in a condition described as stable.
The southbound lanes of I-71 are closed between I-270 and state Route 161. Southbound traffic must exit at I-270, according to police.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts.