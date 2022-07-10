Police: 2 shot on I-71 in north Columbus

Police said one person was listed in critical condition and one was listed in a condition described as stable.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot on Interstate 71 in north Columbus Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police received calls about a shooting on the highway near Schrock Road at 6:22 p.m.

Police said one person was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition and one person was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in a condition described as stable.

The southbound lanes of I-71 are closed between I-270 and state Route 161. Southbound traffic must exit at I-270, according to police.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.