OREGON, Ohio — The 54th annual German-American Festival kicks off in Oregon this weekend.

From over 50 German beers, to potato salad, potato pancakes, sausages, and more, food offers an attraction in of itself.

Unfortunately, you can't order takeout--you have to visit the festival in person to grab your meal. Yet there's plenty of food to go around!

GAF Beer Chairman Dave Hendricks recommends the Warsteiner dunkel beer. Although it's a darker, German beer, he says there's no reason to be shy. He encourages everyone to try it at least once. "Once you try dunkel, you don't go back," Hendricks said.

There will also be the classic German activities, contests, children's festivities and more.

Here's a guide to plan your visit:

WHERE: Oak Shade Grove, 3624 Seaman Rd, Oregon, OH 43616

WHEN: Thursday-Sunday

TICKETS: cost $8 online, $10 at the gate, kids 12 and under free with adult

You can buy them here https://germanamericanfestival.net/festival-tickets.html

SHUTTLE SCHEDULE:

$8.00 GAF Shuttle ticket purchase, as well as free parking and shuttle pick-up and drop-off locations at these Toledo-area locations:

2019 GAF Shuttle Locations:

Ye Olde Cock n Bull 9 N. Huron St.

Bar Louis Levis Commons

El Camino Real 2500 W. Sylvania Ave.

Shawns Irish Tavern Maumee 4400 Heatherdowns

Mayfly Tavern Bar & Grill 4532 N. Summit St.

Bar 145 5305 Monroe St.

Hollywood Casino 1968 Miami St.

HOLLYWOOD CASINO SHUTTLE IS FREE | SPECIAL RUNNING TIMES

Friday: 5:00 PM 11:00 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM 11:00 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM 9:00 PM

GAF Shuttle Departure Times:

Friday, August 23, 5:00 PM - 1:00 AM

Saturday, August 24, 2:00 PM - 1:00 AM

Sunday, August 25, 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

Last shuttle departs from departure locations to Festival Grounds at 10:00 PM Friday and Saturday

Last GAF shuttle departs from Festival Grounds at 1:00 AM

* Special Sunday Shuttle: Sunday, August 25, 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM from Bar 145, Bar Louis, Hollywood casino and Cock n Bull