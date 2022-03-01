Crews discover pig bones at Sherwin-Williams construction site in Downtown Cleveland

Work was briefly halted as authorities surveyed the area.

Work at the construction site of the new Sherwin-Williams headquarters in Downtown Cleveland was briefly halted Tuesday after crews found skeletal remains at the location.

Sherwin-Williams says Independence Excavating was performing its duties in the backfill area along West 6th Street when its employees discovered the bones around 8:30 a.m. Activity was immediately stopped and Cleveland police were called to the scene.

The bones were immediately taken to the local coroner's office. However, staff members later discovered they were pig bones.