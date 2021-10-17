Perrysburg refurbished replica cannons unveiled

After a few months away, the USS Constitution replica cannons were unveiled with a new look at the city's rededication ceremony Saturday.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — PERRYSBURG, Ohio - After a few months away, the USS Constitution replica cannons were unveiled with a new look at the city's rededication ceremony Saturday. City leaders, veterans from the American Legion Post 28, and community members attended the late morning ceremony at Riverside Park to showcase the cannons.

Korean War Army Veteran Joseph Stockner, has been part of the American Legion for over 60 years. He was happy to see the cannons back in their stop and looking better than ever, he added.

"I think it's a credit to the city that they have refurbished all this equipment and they're beautiful," Stockner said.

The two cannons are replicas of cannons that were aboard the USS Constitution, a 19th century warship that sailed in the battle of 1812. The ship currently docked in the Charlestown Navy Yard, is something that still brings pride to Alice and James Walsh, who are originally from the area. The pair said they remember playing on the ship as children.

"When we found out about the cannons here, being from there and we've lived here for 27 years. It just meant a lot to us," Alice Walsh explained.

WTOL 11 covered when the cannons were removed for updates back in February. In addition to their refurbishment, the committee working on the project reached out to the USS Constitution Museum in Boston and got the1906 plans to build the cannons' wooden wheel carriages.

Perrysburg City Councilwoman Deborah Born, Independent, noted she was on the committee and said she's proud of what they've accomplished with the cannons.

"It's heartwarming to me. It's emotional, it's exciting, it's historic, and the cannons are going to be here forever," Born said.

WTOL 11 received copies of the 1906 plans, they came from the Naval History & Heritage Command Detachment Boston/USS Constitution.

Stockner added the refurbished cannons will look even more beautiful next to a new monument coming to Riverside Park. It'll be the Gold Star Family monument, Stockner explained that the new monument is anticipated to be up around May 2022.