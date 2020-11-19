Perrysburg High School begins remote learning two days early on Nov. 19

Students will not report to in-class learning on Nov. 19 and will instead begin the remote learning plan. The district cites staffing shortages and quarantines.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg High School students will be moving to remote learning ahead of schedule, with no in-person instruction beginning tomorrow.

This move is two days ahead of schedule. In a letter sent to families and employees, Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler cites pandemic-related staffing shortages and a high number of students out on quarantine as the cause for the early shift to remote learning.

These same reasons resulted in Hull Prairie Intermediate and Perrysburg Junior High School, two other schools in the district, to shift to remote learning on Wednesday.