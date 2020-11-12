People gather in downtown Columbus to protest for Casey Goodson

Casey Goodson Jr. was shot and killed by a Franklin County Deputy last week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — People gathered in downtown Columbus Friday to protest for Casey Goodson Jr., who was shot and killed by a Franklin County deputy last week.

After some speakers, the group started marching.

The U.S. Marshals Service said on Dec. 4. a task force was wrapping up an operation when Goodson drove by and waved a gun at deputies.

Columbus police said deputy Jason Meade was investigating when there were "reports of a verbal exchange" and Meade fired at Goodson.

Goodson's family said Goodson was shot while he was walking into his home carrying food.

Goodson was not the focus of the original operation.

The Columbus Division of Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

Police said evidence in the case will be given to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office to review and present the findings to a grand jury.