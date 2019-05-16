PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — A Pemberville family of five, was involved in a head on accident in Tennessee earlier this week and as a result, their community is coming together, and you can help out as well.

On Monday morning, while returning home from Texas, the Crosby family of Pemberville was involved in a head on car accident when another vehicle went left of center in Tennessee.

The younger children were taken to nearby Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, while the older child and parents were transported to a hospital in Kentucky.

All five are still hospitalized.

Sean Crosby is a member of the Pemberville-Freedom Fire Department, and when his colleagues heard of the accident, they reached out to see what they could do.

"His big concern was getting everybody into the house, because the two younger girls are not going to be walking for a while, the wife has some severe injuries as well. And the easiest thing to care of that was to build a ramp," said Mike Vajen with the Pemberville-Freedom Fire Department.

So within 24 hours of the incident, a new access ramp was built at the Crosby home.

The family is known in the small community as the owners of Pisanello's Pizza.

And the community quickly setup a GoFundMe campaign to cover the family medical bills.

No word on when all five members will be cleared to return home, but many here have already said they will help out anyway they can.

"And in a small community such as Pemberville, it's just expanded because everybody knows everybody and everybody wants to help," said Vajen.

Currently, extended family members who live in the area are working to get the pizza place opened up for Friday since it is the Crosby family's primary source of income.