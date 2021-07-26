Pediatrician advises masking up in schools for unvaccinated individuals

Despite plans changing by school district, doctors recommend anyone who is not vaccinated to wear a mask in schools, regardless of their age.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the school year gets closer, many school districts are releasing their plans for mask guidance. Some schools like Toledo Public Schools require students in grades K-8 to wear a mask. But other districts are leaving the choice up to students and their parents.

Despite plans changing by school district, doctors recommend anyone who is not vaccinated to wear a mask in schools, regardless of their age.

"There could be risk of getting that virus, but also at risk for other viruses that might have gotten held off like influenza, strep, sore throat, that we didn't see as much when kids were wearing their masks," said Dr. Cathy Cantor with Mercy Health Pediatrics.

Results for clinical COVID-19 vaccine trials for kids ages 5-12 are expected sometime in September, and for kids under 5 in December.

Dr. Cantor said parents should feel confident getting their kids vaccinated once results are approved because of the extensive research that has been done.