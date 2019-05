TOLEDO, Ohio — A pedestrian is dead after they were struck by a car in south Toledo Saturday afternoon.

According to a police report, at around 5:30 p.m., they attempted to cross Broadway in the 900 block when they were struck by a vehicle heading northbound.

The pedestrian reportedly crossed from the westbound side of the street in front of heavy traffic and did not use a crosswalk.

They were taken to St. Vincent's Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

This story is developing.