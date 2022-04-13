What the Patrick Lyoya video shows

The Grand Rapids Police Department shared several angles of video leading up to, during and following the fatal gunshot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — EDITOR’S NOTE: The footage above and below may not be suitable for all viewers.

Viewer discretion is advised.

The Grand Rapids Police Department released video footage of an officer who shot and killed 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop that turned deadly last week.

Click here to go to GRPD’s website where you can find body camera footage, in-squad car video, cellphone video and doorbell video of the shooting.

The incident happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Authorities said a GRPD officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a faulty license plate. Lyoya, who was driving the vehicle, fled from police on foot.

After a physical struggle with the officer, Lyoya was shot and killed. GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom confirmed the officer’s body camera was found at the scene, but said it wasn’t clear how it came off.

Lyoya's family disputes these claims, saying that Lyoya's car had broken down in the street. He had stepped out of the car to see what the problem was when a GRPD officer arrived.

The officer at the center of the investigation has not been publicly identified, but GRPD did say the officer joined the department in 2015. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

WHAT THE VIDEO SHOWS:

Authorities released several angles that capture the altercation: body-worn camera, in-car video, a neighbor’s doorbell video and cellphone video.

GRPD said that some of the video was redacted to "protect the privacy of some," but that audio was not been edited.

First, police showed the in-car dashcam video of Lyoya's car.

The dashcam video shows Patrick Lyoya getting out of the vehicle as soon as the officer rolls up.

After speaking for a few moments, the officer attempts to push Lyoya onto the hood of his car and put handcuffs on him.

Video shows Lyoya pushing the officer, and a struggle ensues.

The fatal shooting occurs out of frame from this dashcam video angle.

GRPD OFFICER'S BODY CAMERA VIDEO:

Next, authorities showed the angle of the officer's body camera.

Patrick Lyoya asks the officer what’s going on, and the officer can be heard asking him to get back in his car.

This angle shows the officer struggling with Lyoya on the ground, and at times pushing his head onto the ground.

After a struggle on the ground, the officer and Lyoya stand up with Lyoya's hands behind his back.

You can see the officer pull out his taser to attempt to subdue Lyoya.

The officer can be heard yelling several times, "Stop resisting," and "Let go of the taser!"

GRPD says the body-worn camera was deactivated before the shooting happened.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO ANGLE:

A neighbor's surveillance video captures the fatal gunshot from a distance.

Patrick's friend, who was in the passenger's seat at the time the officer arrived, pulled out his cellphone and recorded the incident.

CELLPHONE VIDEO OF SHOOTING:

Authorities released this video as well.

From this angle, you can see the officer get on top of Lyoya's back before pulling out his firearm, putting the firearm to Lyoya's head at point-blank range, and then firing the weapon.

After that point, he backed away from Lyoya as backup arrived.

