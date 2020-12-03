WARREN, Ohio — A patient at Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital in Trumbull County has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials confirmed to 3News Wednesday.

Immediate details regarding the patient's age or place or residence are not known at this time, but they are still being treated at the hospital. Mercy Health told 3News all protocols were followed and the hospital remains "safe."

This is the fifth confirmed case in the state, all in Northeast Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine first declared a state of emergency on Monday after three Cuyahoga County patients contracted the illness, and on Wednesday a Stark County man was confirmed as the state's first resident to get sick via community spread.

The Ohio Department of Health also says 52 people in the state are currently under investigation for coronavirus, while 30 are verified to have tested negative.

This is a developing story. Please stay with 3News for further updates.

