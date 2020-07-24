Pataskala man spends entire stimulus check to create, send 'Thank You' cards to essential workers

The Ohio resident took his passion for art to a higher level with 353 hand-drawn illustrations for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PATASKALA, Ohio — It’s relaxing, or at least it should be, to put pencil to paper.

Larry Davis connected with art way back when he was a child.

Now, 61, and in the heart of a pandemic, Davis, who is retired and lives in Pataskala, found himself with two things: passion and time.

“I’m like, OK, I got all this time on my hands and so I wanted to do something,” Davis said.

So, he started drawing.

One, then, two. Then, a dozen. What he was drawing was his gratitude.

“Just a way for me to say “Thank you,” he said. “Especially under social distancing. You couldn’t walk up to somebody and say thank you. So, it was a way for me to do it.”

353. That’s how many Davis drew by hand.

353 illustrations he drew, then would outline in marker, then scan. He printed more than 1,400 thank you cards for those on the front lines of COVID-19. Some went locally to grocery stores, post offices, hospitals, truck drivers and fire departments. Then, he shipped them out to New York, Tennessee, Maryland, Washington D. C. and Texas.

“The big goal was to let them know that I appreciated what they were doing,” he said.

Drawing, scanning, printing, packing and sending could get a bit pricey. That’s why to fund his efforts, Davis spent every penny of his $1,200 COVID-19 stimulus check.

It’s relaxing, putting pencil to paper. It is for Davis. And, apparently, it has the same effect on essential workers, nationwide.