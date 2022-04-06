x
Passengers safely evacuated from Mackinac Island ferry after it loses steering

The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes assisted the ferry after it lost steering in the Straits of Mackinac around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Credit: USCG Great Lakes

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes took a break from icebreaking Tuesday night to assist a Mackinac Island ferry with 144 passengers that lost steering.

The USCG Great Lakes says the The Star Line ferry, the Huron, lost its steering around 6 p.m. Tuesday night and couldn't deploy its anchor.  

Credit: USCG Great Lakes

The cutter diverted its route to assist the stranded ferry as it drifted toward St. Ignace. All passengers were safely transferred to a local commercial vessel and taken to St. Ignace.

Meanwhile, the cutter Katmai Bay was able to tow the Huron safely back to St. Ignace. 

Credit: USCG Great Lakes

