Oxford victim shot in front of her sister both narrowly escape death, parents now suing school district

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — The family of a Oxford High School student who was shot on November 30th, have filed two $100 million lawsuits against the school district, saying they neglected to protect their students.

Their family now wants to hold the school accountable.

Jeffrey and Brandi Franz walked stoically into a press conference Thursday morning as their attorney, Geoffrey Fieger, announced their filing of federal lawsuits against Oxford Community Schools.

"Something has to be done," said Geoffrey Fieger, "so we're doing something. We're taking action now."

The 46-page lawsuit maintains that the school could have taken more action to prevent the deadly shooting.

"Through this lawsuit it's time that we stop talking, and start acting," Fieger said, "and these parents have chosen to act."

Riley was shot in the neck while her 14-year-old sister, Bella, sat next to her, narrowly avoiding shots herself.

"They exited the bathroom and were shot down," Fieger explained. "Bella has been literally traumatized as if she was surviving in a war zone.

Fieger is a nationally-recognized attorney that previously represented the family of a boy who was shot and killed during the Columbine High School shooting in 1999.

"Twenty years and nothing's changed," he said. "Somebody has got to start paying attention, and if not now, when?"

The suit claims school officials could have taken action to remove the shooter from school after an educator spotted him searching for ammunition, and again after finding the gruesome note.

"They failed to consider the safety of other students," Fieger said. "The shooter had drawn pictures of his plan, and he was allowed to carry it out."

Defendants named in the suit include: Oxford Community School District, Superintendent Timothy Throne, Principle Steven Wolf and Dean of Students Ryan Moore. Two counselors, a staff member and two teachers are also listed as defendants but are not named.

"l can't make it hurt by putting them in jail," Fieger said, "but I can make it hurt by making them pay."

"The goal is to make it so costly that it hurts in the pocketbook so they might not do it again," he added.

Fieger said that the Franz sisters are honor students that have now had their life completely upended.

"Bella is a star athlete, and Riley was accepted to six colleges," he said. "This should have been a time in which they're preparing to go on Christmas vacation."

Michigan law grants immunity from civil liability to government agencies and employees which could serve as a defense for Oxford school district officials.

"I understand that it isn't going to be easy, however, now is the time to do something about it," Fieger said. "We've been talking for over twenty years for God's sake."

