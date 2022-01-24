Students return to Oxford High School nearly 2 months after shooting

The students have been attending classes at other buildings since Jan. 10.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich — The Michigan high school where four students were fatally shot is reopening for the first time since the Nov. 30 tragedy.

Officials planned to welcome students back to Oxford High School on Monday. The students have been attending classes at other buildings since Jan. 10.

Four students were killed and six students and a teacher were injured during the shooting.

A fellow student, Ethan Crumbley, is charged with murder and other crimes. His parents also are facing charges.

Oxford High School is in Oakland County, about 30 miles north of Detroit. Principal Steve Wolf said in a video posted Sunday that “we are reclaiming our high school back.”

