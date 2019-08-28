PERRYSBURG, Ohio — In 2020, Owens Community College will be home to the new DANA Advanced Manufacturing Training Center.

Some of the construction for the 59,000 square foot facility has already started.

Wednesday was the groundbreaking for Phase I of the project. Phase 2 will be the interior part of the building.

The $9.6 million project is expected to have a large regional impact in the skills trade industry.

"What it will allow us to do is do training for in-demand jobs for folks in our community going into a very critical part of our economy," said Owens Community College President, Steve Robinson.

The center will work make sure all the skills needed for the industry are met and prepare students for the career field.

DANA incorporated will also play a role in the groundbreaking by investing $1 million to the program and it's new facilities.

The President and CEO of DANA says they are committed to helping close the shortage gap in the skills traded jobs.

"So the best way, in our view, to do that is to work with local community colleges and other universities to build those skills and get people opportunities," said DANA President & CEO, James Kamsickas.

This new center will be home to more programs along with different program lengths to help give the students more options and flexibility.

Once the building is finished, Owens Community College's state-of-the-art facility will produce students who are prepared to enter the workforce.