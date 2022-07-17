Overnight water rescue in Monroe County

At approximately 3:30 a.m., two people were reported to be in Lake Erie after their vessel capsized in Monroe County, Michigan.

Two subjects were reported to be in the water, with the caller being one of those victims. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit was activated, while area Fire Departments and the United States Coast Guard responded to the area.

At approximately 4:13 a.m., the two victims were rescued by the United States Coast Guard and brought to shore in Bolles Harbor, located in Monroe Township, Michigan.

The names of the individuals involved are being withheld at this time. The Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit is coordinating with area towboats for the recovery of the capsized vessel. The United States Coast Guard has put out a safety broadcast regarding the submerged vessel.

The recovery is still underway.