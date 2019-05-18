OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — There may soon be more public fishing spots in Ottawa County, to enjoy.

The Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge along Lake Erie has been acquiring land over the last few years.

Now, they are ready to open up those new locations to public fishing.

Currently the refuge offers 200 acres of public fishing spots, and they are working to add an additional 130 acres.

Including their visiting center pond, locations along all local rivers and even on Catawba Island.

Ultimately, the final plan will need federal oversight through the Department of Interior.

Also, with the potential fishing designation, these areas would also open up to other public activities too.

"And all of these areas, well most of them anyway, will have a canoe kayak launch associated with these public fishing areas," said Eddy Pausch, assistant manager of the refuge

For more information on the proposed expanded public fishing at the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, you can attend an open house Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.