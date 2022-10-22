OSHP: 12 juveniles in custody after barricade incident at northeast Ohio correctional facility

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 12 juveniles incarcerated at the Indian River Correctional facility in Stark County were in a contained area.

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A barricade incident involving 12 juveniles at a correctional facility in northeast Ohio has concluded, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP posted on social media around 2:40 a.m. Sunday the incident had concluded and "all the youth were safe and in custody."

The juveniles, who are incarcerated at the Indian River Correctional Facility in Stark County, were barricaded in a "contained area."

Lieutenant Nate Dennis said the incident started around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Lt. Dennis said around 6:30 p.m. in a separate location at the facility, a Department of Youth Services employee was assaulted by an incarcerated juvenile in an unrelated incident.

The employee was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.