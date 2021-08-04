Oregon Police Department looking for driver that almost hit student getting off the bus

Police say the suspect was driving a newer lime green crotch rocket motorcycle. The incident happened around 3 p.m.

OREGON, Ohio — The Oregon Police Department is looking for a driver that almost hit a student getting off the bus Wednesday afternoon.

On Facebook, the police department said a student was getting off the bus in the 3000 block of Pickle Rd. around 3 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Police say once the bus had its stop sign out and the lights flashing, a newer lime green crotch rocket motorcycle went off the road to the right and went through the grass on the same side of the road that the student was exiting the bus.

The driver almost hit the student.