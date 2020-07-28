Ohioans report receiving mystery seeds allegedly sent from China

The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking Ohioans not to plant any seeds they receive in unsolicited packages in the mail.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking Ohioans not to plant any seeds they receive in unsolicited packages in the mail.

According to the department, several residents reported receiving packages containing seeds that appear to have originated from China.

Similar packages have been received by people across the United States over the last several days.

The department is asking people to not plant these seeds as they could be invasive species, contain noxious weeds, could introduce diseases to local plants, or could be harmful to livestock.

Residents are asked to keep the seeds and the original package labeling for state officials as they continue to investigate.