Ohio University fraternity suspended for hazing violations

ATHENS, Ohio — The Delta Pi Chapter of the Sigma Chi fraternity at Ohio University has been suspended for four years for multiple violations, including alleged hazing.

In a news release, the university said the chapter accepted responsibility for the following violations found during an internal investigation by the university:

Possessing/Providing False and Misleading Information: Furnishing false information to University officials or law enforcement officers acting within the scope of their job duties.

Hazing: Brutality of a physical nature

Hazing: Coerced activities

The fraternity will be able to apply for reinstatement in 2025.

The suspension comes after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed Collin's Law earlier this month.

The law is named after Ohio University student Collin Wiant who was killed in a hazing incident in 2018, and it aims to combat hazing at Ohio campuses.