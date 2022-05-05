Ohio State student dies from reported overdose

The university said there are two other students who reportedly overdosed that are currently recovering.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the three Ohio State University students who reportedly overdosed near campus Thursday night has died, according to the university.

Police and medics were called to a residence on East Lane Avenue around 10:45 p.m. after a 911 caller said their roommates were overdosing.

All three were taken to area hospitals. One of the students is still in the hospital while the other has since been released.

While the university has not said what caused the overdoses, the Office of Student Life did send out a safety message on Thursday about fake Adderall pills. The message says the fake pills appear to contain fentanyl and are causing an increase in overdoses and hospitalizations.

The university did not release the name of the student who died.

The university said while they strongly discourage drug use of any kind, students should be aware of the possibility of unexpected contaminates or how drugs may unsafely interact with alcohol.

Students can confidentially pick up a free Naloxone kit or fentanyl strips at the Wlice Student Health Center at 1875 Millikin Road during business hours.

You can read more about the school's safety message here.