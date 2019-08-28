Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose was in Toledo Wednesday to encourage people to vote, and to see up close new voting machines designed to ensure better accuracy at the polls.

Wednesday was LaRose's first visit to the Lucas County Board of Elections and Early Vote Center where he met with the board. LaRose is visiting all 88 elections offices across the state to talk about cybersecurity.

"We're talking about the work that we're doing to implement a security directive between now and January of next year the steps that we need to take to make sure that our elections are secure," said LaRose.

LaRose was also in town to inspect new voting machines purchased by Lucas County. The machines are the latest initiative the county has taken to ensure voter accuracy ahead of upcoming elections, including the 2020 presidential election.

"When their vote is cast it's going to be accurately tallied. These new voting machines that Lucas County is fielding this year are never connected to the Internet. It would be a violation of state law to connect a voting machine to the Internet. You hear rumors that people can tamper with the voting machine through the Internet. It's simply not possible," he said.

LaRose said voting in Ohio is safe and the state is working to make sure its elections are secure against outside threats.