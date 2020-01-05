Earlier this week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that retail stores in the state will be allowed to reopen on May 12. But after hearing feedback from certain industries, DeWine said that some retailers will be allowed to begin taking customer appointments or provide curbside services when they make sense, effective immediately.

While DeWine didn't specify which industries will be allowed to start taking appointments or provide curbside services, he did mention jewelry stores as one entity where it might make sense and noted that there are certain dates approaching that are important from a business standpoint that led to this change. Additionally, more than 10 people will be allowed in an area or store, in accordance with Ohio's limitations on mass gatherings.

While industries such as dentists and veterinarians were allowed to reopen on Friday, with office buildings following on Monday followed by retail on May 12, DeWine has extended the state's stay-at-home order to May 29, although he is now calling it as "stay safe Ohio" order. On Friday, DeWine said not to read into the May 29 date as anything definitive and that Ohio is in the process of building best practices policies to allow for the reopening of restaurants, barbershops and other gyms that currently remain closed.

As of Friday, Ohio has had 18,743 confirmed and probable positive coronavirus cases, including 3,634 hospitalizations, 1,056 ICU admissions and 1,002 deaths. Dating back to the discovery of Ohio's first positive coronavirus case on March 9, DeWine has put a number of measures in place to encourage physical distancing, including a stay-at-home order since March 23.

