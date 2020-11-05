Retail stores in Ohio, many of which have been closed since at least mid-March, will be permitted to reopen their doors to customers on Tuesday, May 12 as the state continues the process of reopening its economy amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are expected to further discuss protocols and policies at their daily press briefing on Monday, here's what we already know about the reopening of retail in the Buckeye State:

According to the Ohio Department of Health's official website, all businesses reopening must these protocols:

All employees are required to wear face coverings. Customers are strongly encouraged, but not required, to do the same.

Daily health assessments to determine if employers and employees are "fit for duty."

Maintain good hygiene at all times, including handwashing, sanitizing and social distancing.

The cleaning and sanitation of workplaces throughout the workday and at the close of business or between shifts.

Capacities limited to 50 percent of fire code and appointments made when possible.

Should a coronavirus infection be found, businesses are required to take the following actions:

Immediately report any employee or customer infections to the local health district.

Work with the local health department to identify potentially exposed individuals in order to facilitate appropriate communication and/or contact tracing.

Shutdown for deep sanitation, if possible.

Professionally clean and sanitize the site/location.

Consult the local health department for reopening.

In addition to reopening on Tuesday, retail stores in Ohio have been able to provide appointments or curbside delivery to customers since Friday, May 1.

