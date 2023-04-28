Ohio man wins $2.5 million on scratch-off ticket

The lucky winner, identified by the Ohio Lottery as Steven Taylor, purchased the winning ticket at a GetGo store in Alliance, which is southeast of Akron.

ALLIANCE, Ohio — A northeastern Ohio man is $2.5 million richer after the Ohio Lottery announced Thursday he won the top prize in the Make My Year scratch-off game.

The annuity prize, which is paid over 10 years, means Taylor will take home approximately $180,000 per year after state and federal tax withholdings, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The Make My Year scratch-off ticket costs $10.