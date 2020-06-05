In an effort to stem the authority of Dr. Amy Acton, the Ohio House has proposed an amendment that would limit the power of the Ohio Department of Health Director.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, the amendment proposed by Republican lawmakers would limit any stay-at-home order issued by the Ohio Department of Health to 14 days. Should the department want to extend the order, it would need to be approved by an existing bipartisan committee called the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review, which consists of five representatives and five senators. That committee would then decide how long the order would be extended until, if at all.

According to Tyler Buchanan of the Ohio Capital Journal, the amendment passed on party lines out of committee vote on Wednesday morning. A full House floor vote on the amendment is expected later in the day.

On March 23, a stay-at-home order in the state went into effect in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Last week, Acton extended the stay-at-home order -- now known as a "Stay Safe Ohio" order until May 29, although exceptions have been made for businesses allowed to reopen as the state begins the process of reopening its economy.

Over the course of the last two months, both Acton and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine have faced pushback from Republicans who want the state to take a more expansive approach to re-opening businesses. Earlier this week, DeWine, a Republican, said that he is ultimately the person responsible for making such decisions.

"I'm the elected official. I'm the one who ran for office. I'm the one who makes the policy decisions," DeWine said. "The members of my cabinet, Dr. Acton included, work exceedingly, exceedingly hard, but I set the policy."

RELATED: Summit Mall & Aurora Farms Premium Outlets to reopen May 12: Here are the restrictions impacting all shoppers

RELATED: Gov. Mike DeWine not holding coronavirus press conference today: Here's why

RELATED: Great Lakes Mall reveals May 12 reopening plan: Masks not required, but recommended

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces $775 million reduction to state budget; cuts spending in Medicaid and education

RELATED: New York Times column calls Dr. Amy Acton 'the leader we wish we all had'

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine expects to announce plans for reopening restaurants, daycares and salons on Thursday