While Ohio has begun the process of reopening its economy, the status of some industries in the state remain undetermined due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. When it comes to swimming pools and summer activities, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he hopes to make an official announcement for their plans on Thursday.

On May 1, Ohio began the process of reopening its economy with dentists, veterinarians and expanded hospital services. Retail stores have been permitted to reopen beginning on Tuesday, with outdoor dining at bars and restaurants allowed to resume on May 15, with indoor dining permitted on May 21.

Earlier this week, DeWine said that he has assembled a working group to make recommendations for policies for youth and adult sports. Announcements for reopening daycares, gyms and casinos have yet to be made.

As of Tuesday, Ohio has 25,250 confirmed and probable positive coronavirus cases, including 4,539 hospitalizations, 1,232 ICU admissions and 1,436 deaths. Dating back to the discovery of the state's first coronavirus case, DeWine put a number of measures in place to encourage physical distancing, including a stay-at-home order on March 23.

RELATED: Food Network set to launch self-shot 'Symon's Dinners Cooking Out' after online series surpasses 30 million views

RELATED: Antibody testing shows coronavirus has been in Ohio since January

RELATED: Coronavirus in Ohio: The latest number of confirmed cases & trends

RELATED: Here's how coronavirus cases have grown in Ohio each day: Timeline

RELATED: WATCH | Gov. Mike DeWine, Dr. Amy Acton provide update on Ohio's response to COVID-19

RELATED: Ohio tattoo, piercings and massage businesses permitted to reopen on May 15

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi unveils $3 trillion coronavirus aid package for Friday vote

RELATED: Democratic Senators criticize Trump for unclear reopening plan

RELATED: Elon Musk defies virus stay-home order, reopens Tesla factory