On Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced plans for reopening hair salons, restaurants and bars.

He didn't, however, make any announcement regarding gyms and day care centers, which have remain closed since mid-March as the result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. DeWine said that an announcement on child care is expected on Monday, but has yet to set an announcement date regarding the reopening of gyms.

Ohio remains under a stay-at-home order -- now called the "Stay Safe Ohio Order" -- until at least May 29. Despite the stay-at-home order remaining in effect, DeWine has made exceptions for a number of industries that have been allowed to reopen.

Those industries include:

Dentists and veterinarians (May 1)

Office buildings (May 4)

Retail (May 12)

Hair salons, barbershops and personal services (May 15)

Restaurants and bars (Outside dining on May 15, inside dining on May 21)

According to Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, more than 89 percent of the state's economy will be reopened with these measures.

As of Monday, Ohio has 24,081 confirmed and probable positive coronavirus cases, including 4,351 hospitalizations, 1,205 ICU admissions and 1,341 deaths. Dating back to the discovery of the state's first coronavirus case on March 9, DeWine has put a number of measures in place to encourage physical distancing, including the state's first stay-at-home order on March 23.

