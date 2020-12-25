'If they succeed, the community is safer': Ohio pastor, federal officials aim to help former prison inmates

A program in The United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio is helping former inmates connect to the resources and help they need.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There is often a feeling of hope attached to new beginnings, but for people leaving prison, the idea of a fresh start can be daunting, with obstacles in the way of success.

A program in The United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio is helping former inmates upon their release, connecting them with the support and resources they need.

The idea started in 2010. There was a case in Columbus involving a cocaine ring. Pastor Donald Fitzgerald, Jr. showed up day after day to speak on the defendants' behalf.

"These were several individuals, who I had grown up with who decided to take another course in life," Fitzgerald said.

His passion did not go unnoticed by the judge sentencing these individuals: Judge Edmund Sargus, Jr.

"I should tell you when Pastor Fitzgerald speaks, everyone listens," Sargus said. "After three or four occasions, I saw the pastor in the hall of the courthouse. He said to me, 'Judge, what can we do when all these people come home?'"

The answer: The Restored Citizens' Program.

The pastor and judge teamed up with other federal officials to make sure a sentence is no longer the end of the story. Once a month, they meet with former inmates at Pastor Fitzgerald's Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church. There you will find judges, probation officers, and other federal officials volunteering their time to sit down with the men and women who are in the process of transitioning to life after prison.

"Transition oftentimes is faced with opposition and the opposition twists the individual into knots," Fitzgerald said. "Our goal became to untie one of those knots each opportunity we were given."

Fitzgerald said access to healthcare, getting a driver's license, and finding a job are all barriers to making a second chance a success. The federal workers help people with these things, connecting them to the resources they need.

"It's just made me a better human being," said Mark Grawe, Chief U.S. Probation Officer for the Southern District of Ohio. "It's humbled me. It shows what people in society that come under supervision, the myriad of struggles that they have."

The Restored Citizens' Program has the support of Chief Judge Algenon Marbley.

"We don't just sentence individuals to prison and then leave them. Working with probation once they come out, that's when much of our work begins," Marbley said. "It's a win-win situation. It's a good situation for the restored citizens ... and it's good for the community because now you have people who are trying to re-establish themselves, want to live a law-abiding life, and want to contribute meaningfully to their communities."

Members of the program mostly find out about it through word of mouth or Alvis. However, it is open to anyone on the state or federal level. Fitzgerald said members often stick around and try to help one another.

"They have taken ownership of the program. We have something we call peer accountability, so they are keeping each other accountable," he said.

Derrick Lipsey has been part of the program for about five years. After spending 23 years in prison, he was looking for help with readjusting.

"How can I reintegrate myself, not only back into society, but back into my children's lives? How [do I] cope with the loss of my mother after such circumstances," Lipsey recalled asking himself. "I said, 'Help me and if I can turn and help the next guy, many hands make light work in this area for sure.'"

Lipsey said he had a "bump in the road" about three of four years ago and attended a meeting for the program. He said a mentor teared up hearing his story.

"From that point on, it really touched me. 'Wow, these guys really don't know us, and they are really trying to help us,'" Lipsey said. "When they embraced me in the manner they did, it gave me extra energy to be more productive and stay the course of doing right."

Lipsey now owns two small businesses. He said he would recommend the program to anyone leaving prison, looking for guidance.

"I did some wrong in the past, but I paid my debts to society and I have a right to go forward," he said. "You would be surprised what a little bit of help and a little bit of love can do for somebody. It's amazing."