While Ohio begins the process of reopening its economy, the state's Bureau of Motor Vehicles locations remain closed.

On Monday, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that while that will remain the case until further notice, he expects the state's BMVs to reopen later this month, although an exact date has not yet been set. When Ohio's BMVs do reopen, it will be with new safety measures aimed at increasing physical distancing amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Additionally, Ohio plans to expand its Get In Line, Online program to all deputy registrar locations that do not already have the service in order to help avoid large crowds and provide an orderly process.

BMVs in Ohio have been closed since March 18.

In addition to BMVs, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said that he expects to share a date on when restaurants in the state will be reopening in "the next several days." Along with restaurants, gyms, hair salons and daycare centers currently remain closed.

As of Monday, Ohio has had 20,474 confirmed and probable positive coronavirus cases, including 3,809 hospitalizations, 1,090 ICU admissions and 1,056 deaths. Dating back to the discovery of Ohio's first positive coronavirus case on March 9, DeWine has put a number of measures in place to encourage physical distancing, including a stay-at-home order since March 23. On May 1, Ohio began the process of reopening its economy, with retail in the state slated to reopen on May 12.

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine: It's not 'fair game' to protest Dr. Amy Acton, the media

RELATED: Carnival Cruise Line to phase-in some cruises by August 1 amid coronavirus

RELATED: Gov. Mike DeWine says original mask mandate 'went too far'

RELATED: Here's how coronavirus cases have grown in Ohio each day: Timeline

RELATED: Coronavirus & Ohio: The latest number of confirmed cases