Ohio Attorney General opens investigation into Columbus Zoo amid allegations

The zoo's president and CEO Tom Stalf and Executive Vice President and CFO Greg Bell voluntarily resigned from their positions.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Thursday that an investigation has been opened after recent allegations involving two former executives at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

The zoo's president and CEO Tom Stalf and Executive Vice President and CFO Greg Bell voluntarily resigned from their positions earlier this week after a report by the Columbus Dispatch on the possible misuse of zoo resources.

The report found that Stalf and Bell let family members live in houses controlled by the zoo and got them tickets for entertainment events.

The zoo said their board of directors had started an internal investigation and worked with a law firm to conduct an independent inquiry after the report was published.

In an interview with 10TV, Yost said he was very disturbed by the report in what appears to be self-dealing and perhaps some inappropriate uses of charitable assets.

"The perks you get at your job are things that belong to your employer, it came from money they earned," Yost said. "With a charitable organization, particularly this charitable organization, it's either money that was donated or it's tax money on top of that. You can't use that for taking care of your loved ones."

Yost said his office found out the investigation by the zoo was going to be kept secret and that's not acceptable.

"So, we're going to take a look and make sure the law has been properly followed and if we find issues, we will take appropriate action," Yost said.

Yost adds the chairman of the board did pledge full cooperation and his office should have the documents they've requested within 30 days.

10TV received the following statement from the Columbus Zoo Board Chair Keith Shumate:

"Today Attorney General Yost announced that he has opened an investigation into the Columbus Zoo regarding allegations involving its former President and CEO and its CFO. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomes the Ohio AG’s involvement and will work with his office as it examines the facts of this matter.

On March 29, Porter Wright provided the zoo board with a preliminary oral report of its independent investigation. In consideration of the community’s broad interest in this matter, and calls from the Franklin County Commissioners and the City of Columbus for greater transparency, the Zoo will be providing preliminary written findings and recommendations to the public on Tuesday, April 6."

Sam Shamansky, Bell's attorney, provided the following statement: