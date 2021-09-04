x
Officials: Lucas Co. fair still on for now

"The Lucas County Fair is still planning for a full fair this year," officials told WTOL.
(Source: Lucas County Fair)

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County Fair officials say that for now, the fair is expected to happen this year in its entirety.

"The Lucas County Fair is still planning for a full fair this year," officials told WTOL. "While we are planning for a full fair, we are also having contingency plans in place as well so that we can be flexible and adjust depending on the current situation in July."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in March that we could expect full county fairs this summer.

Meanwhile, the Ohio State Fair has made the decision not to be open to the public this year. Members of the Ohio Expositions Commission expressed concern for public health and the financial impact of hosting a fair that would need to follow safety protocols.

