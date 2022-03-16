Officer body camera footage of deadly I-75 crash released

Toledo Police have released the body camera footage of the officers on scene of the deadly I-75 crash that resulted from a police chase.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Officer body camera footage has been released from a fatal crash last Thursday, March 10. The crash was the result of a police chase. Officers ran the car's plates and found that the two people inside had warrants out for their arrest.

The chase led police to I-75, where the driver ended up crossing the highway onto the wrong side of the road.

That's when police called off the chase.

"We don't pursue the wrong way on I-75 or any interstate or any other roadways," Sgt. Aaron Riter with Toledo Police said.

The driver then crashed into two oncoming semi trucks and both people inside the car died.

"I think in the last two weeks we've had two pursuits end in fatal accidents. That's not the norm," Riter said.

Some people online have criticized police engaging in pursuits, since some have ended in deaths.

"If we don't chase for anything, then what is the incentive for anyone to stop? Right? We have to chase, we don't know what the person is running for, it could be a number of reasons. Could it be a traffic violation, they think they have a suspended license or minor warrants it could be, but it could also be that they did something violent that we're not aware of," Riter said.

Pursuits are avoidable and police are asking the public to please stop when you see those red and blue lights behind you.