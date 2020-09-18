ODOT hiring dozens of snow plow drivers

ODOT is looking to fill roughly 65 seasonal, full-time positions this winter. Those positions will span across districts 1 and 2.

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Shannon Hartmaan is one of hundreds of plow drivers working to keep the roads clear in the winter. On a busy day she spends 11 hours on the road and has been doing it for quite some time.

Right now ODOT is hiring seasonal plow drivers who are interested in helping clear the roads this coming winter.

“If you do join us, we'll all welcome you. We will train you, we will teach you all we can - and it's fun!” said Hartmaan.



ODOT is looking to fill roughly 65 positions this coming winter. Those positions will span across districts 1 and 2.

Both districts are looking for people who are available to work 40 hours a week from December through March. You must have a CDL license but previous plowing experience is not required.

With COVID-19 still looming, this job is perfect when it comes to limiting contact with others.

“But it's also in these current times, it's pretty isolated, you're driving the truck by yourself,” said Rebecca Dangelo, Public Information Officer for ODOT district 2.

ODOT is hosting three hiring events for these positions, beginning next week.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ODOT District 2 district garage (317 E. Poe Rd., Bowling Green) Applicants will be checked-in in the northwest corner of the parking lot near the gate, and someone will bring you back to the garage when space becomes available

Tuesday, Oct. 13, from noon to 4:30 p.m. at ODOT District 1 district office (1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima)

Tuesday, Oct. 20, from noon to 4:30 p.m. at ODOT District 1 Defiance County maintenance garage (2340 Baltimore Rd., Defiance)