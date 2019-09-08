TOLEDO, Ohio — The official announcement and informative meeting for Nursing Now Northwest Ohio was held Thursday.

The University of Toledo and ProMedica had partnered to bring the campaign to Toledo.

This is the first campaign of its type in northwest Ohio.

Nursing Now is a global campaign that aims to bring increased visibility and focus on the impact nurses have in the healthcare system.

During the announcement, the main points being reinforced was how big of an influence nurses have in our community.

"This whole nursing now event is really about kind of changing the face of nursing and the awareness of what nursing does," said ProMedica Chief Nursing Officer, Deana Sievert.

"There's a lot of roles for nursing that it's not just in the hospital anymore we're in the community we're in the schools we're in jails we're in legislature; nurses are making an impact throughout the world really" added UT's College of Nursing Dean, Linda Lewandowski.

This is a three-year campaign that will focus on ensuring nurses have a voice in the healthcare field.

Both UT and ProMedica will work with nursing students and practicing nurses to highlight the nursing field.