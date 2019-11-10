BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — "There's still a lot of work to do, this is just one big part of it. But, it's a big part that's been many years in the workings for us here at the district," said Northwest Water and Sewer District's Public Information Officer, Theresa Pollick.

That work seems to be paying off as the Northwest Water and Sewer District (NWWSD) joins Toledo's Regional Water Agreement.

Thursday morning's vote passed unanimously by the seven board members in attendance; making them the sixth municipality to sign on.

Leaders with NWWSD say they did have some concerns with signing onto the agreement, but it has been the best one to date that they've seen for their community, so they're happy with it.

"We see this as an opportunity for us not only to have long-term rates, but it's also going to help us have an abundant supply of water. So this is going to be something that's positive, not only for us at the district, but for the entire region," said Pollick.

There are six separate government entities within NWWSD that are servicing approximately 6,500 customers.

Now that Northwest Water and Sewer have signed onto the Agreement, there are two municipalities left to sign on.

Perrysburg, who has said they are likely to vote on October 15 and Fulton County, who has said they intend to join the agreement.

The deadline to sign the agreement is October 18.

