TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo has something to brag about when it comes to jobs.

The New York Times reported that the Glass City is number one in the country when it comes to finding good paying jobs that do not require a college degree Thursday

The designation comes from officials at the Federal Reserve Bank.

You will not do better in major metro cities than smaller ones like Toledo, Anchorage, Des Moines, Birmingham and St. Louis.

"We've got to keep promoting the great jobs in this region and Northwest Ohio," according to Ron Mattter, the superintendent of Penta Career Center.

He said many of his students already have jobs lined up before graduation and will never have to worry about college tuition debt.

"This is not an ending point for you. You're going to be employed, go on for more training, and we want to celebrate those young people who say 'I'm going to go for additional training.'"

The Times reports there top paying jobs for workers without a college degree:

--Truck Drivers

--Bookkeeping, Accounting and Auditing Clerks

--Maintenance and Repair Workers

--Carpenters

"There are great employers that want to keep that talent here in the greater Toledo metropolitan area in this 17 county footprint in Northwest Ohio" added Matter.

But if you must leave the area to find a job the Times has one big tip: The trick to finding them is that they're not always in the most obvious places.